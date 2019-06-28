Three Journalists Come Under Fire From Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donetsk, No One Injured

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) A group of reporters, including RIA Novosti photojournalist Alexander Gayuk, came under fire from Ukraine's Armed Forces on the outskirts of Donetsk on Thursday evening.

"We came to register the damage, after some time shelling began, mortars worked, thank God, everyone is safe and sound," Gayuk said.