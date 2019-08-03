UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Journalists Slain In Mexico In A Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 05:55 PM

Three journalists slain in Mexico in a week

Two journalists were shot dead in Mexico Friday, bringing to three the number of journalists killed in the country this week, officials say

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Two journalists were shot dead in Mexico Friday, bringing to three the number of journalists killed in the country this week, officials say.

Jorge Celestino Ruiz, who worked for the newspaper El Grafico de Xalapa, was killed on Friday night in the violence-plagued state of Veracruz, the mayor of the state's capital Paulino Dominguez told AFP.

Ruiz's house was shot at in October and bullets were also "fired at his vehicle to intimidate him," said a police source, who asked for anonymity, and did not give further details.

Ruiz had stopped putting his name to his articles to keep a low profile, the reporter's colleagues also said.

State interior secretary Hugo Gutierrez "strongly condemned" the killing on Twitter and said it was an attack on freedom of expression.

The shooting occurred less than 24 hours after the director of online news website La Verdad de Zihuatanejo, Edgar Alberto Nava, was gunned down in the southern state of Guerrero, according to the local prosecutors office.

And on Tuesday, the body of Rogelio Barragan -- head of news website Guerrero Al Instante -- was discovered in an abandoned car's trunk in the State of Morelos.

Reporters Without Borders said eight journalists had been killed in Mexico this year up until Thursday.

Since 2000, around 100 reporters have been killed in the country. Violence linked to drug trafficking and political corruption is rampant, and most crimes go unpunished.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Corruption Police Twitter Vehicle Car Xalapa Veracruz Mexico October

Recent Stories

All set to celebrate Independence Day with zeal: D ..

4 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Lahore awareness campaign cont ..

4 minutes ago

Insaf Lawyers Forum vows struggle against corrupti ..

4 minutes ago

Plant Wise Program to protect crops, meet fodder d ..

4 minutes ago

Facebook announces new partnership with the Lahore ..

22 minutes ago

Services of PAC President Ahmed Shah for art, cult ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.