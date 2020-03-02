UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, 11 Injured In Blast In East Afghanistan: Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:21 PM

Three killed, 11 injured in blast in east Afghanistan: police

A bombing at a football match killed three people and injured 11 others on Monday in eastern Afghanistan, a police official told AFP, as the Taliban announced an end to a partial truce in the country

Khost, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :A bombing at a football match killed three people and injured 11 others on Monday in eastern Afghanistan, a police official told AFP, as the Taliban announced an end to a partial truce in the country.

"A motorcycle rigged with a bomb exploded during a football match," said Sayed Ahmad Babazai, police chief of eastern Khost province, giving details of the toll.

No group immediately claimed responsiblity for the attack.

