Three Killed, 14 Injured in Shooting in US City of Chattanooga - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Three people were killed, 14 others were injured in a shooting that took place outside a nightclub in the US city of Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Sunday, with three more persons being struck by vehicles, local Police Chief Celeste Murphy said.

"At this time, we can confirm 14 gunshot victims and three victims that were struck by vehicles that were attempting to flee the scene. Three fatalities have been confirmed," Murphy told reporters.

Two of those killed were shot dead, the third was struck by a car, according to the police chief.

Details of the incident are currently being established.

Law enforcement authorities believe the shooting to be an isolated incident, which is not posing any threat to public safety, Murphy said.

The shooting came just several hours after three people were killed and 11 others injured in the US city of Philadelphia under similar circumstances, when armed men opened fire on a crowd.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden during a national address urged lawmakers to take immediate actions to pass new gun control laws that might help curb the trend of mass shootings in the country. Biden's comments came a day after a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a school massacre in Texas on May 24, and a mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14.