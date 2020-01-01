Three Killed, 4 Injured As Explosive-Laden Car Detonates In Syria's North Reports
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 05:27 PM
BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) A car loaded with explosives detonated in the north of Syria's Raqqa province, leaving three people killed and four others injured, Syrian media reported on Wednesday.
According to Al-Akhbar broadcaster, the blast occurred in the Suluk town within the Tal Abyad district of Raqqa.
None of the terrorist organizations has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.