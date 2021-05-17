MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Three Syrian servicemen were killed and four others were injured as militants shelled government forces in the southwest of the Idlib deescalation zone, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Sunday.

"In southwest of the Idlib deescalation zone, overnight May 16, positions of the [Syrian] government forces were shelled by militants using 120-milimeter mortars and ZU-23 mounts. As a result, three Syrian servicemen were killed and four others were injured," Karpov told reporters.