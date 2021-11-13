UrduPoint.com

Three Killed At Sudan Anti-coup Rallies: New Toll

Three killed at Sudan anti-coup rallies: new toll

Sudanese security forces killed three protesters during mass rallies on Saturday against last month's military coup, medics said

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Sudanese security forces killed three protesters during mass rallies on Saturday against last month's military coup, medics said.

"One protester was killed in Omdurman by the bullets of the putschist military council," the Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said.

Two more died at different hospitals, one after being shot by a live round, the other from "suffocation by tear gas", the committee added in a later statement.

