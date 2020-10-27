UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed By Armenian Strikes In Azerbaijani Barda District - Presidential Aide

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:30 PM

Three Killed by Armenian Strikes in Azerbaijani Barda District - Presidential Aide

Two adults and one child died as a result of a rocket strike by Armenian forces on the Barda district of Azerbaijan, an aide to Azerbaijani president said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Two adults and one child died as a result of a rocket strike by Armenian forces on the Barda district of Azerbaijan, an aide to Azerbaijani president said Tuesday.

"As a result of Armenia's treacherous rocket strike on Azerbaijan's Barda area, three civilians are killed and 10 are seriously wounded, including women and children," Khikmet Khadzhiev said on Twitter, adding that there was on child among the killed.

Related Topics

Twitter Died Armenia Azerbaijan Women

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends st ..

20 minutes ago

AED80.2 billion of Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreig ..

20 minutes ago

35 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development to hold awarenes ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge returns to energise city w ..

50 minutes ago

UAE’s Eastern Region witnesses unprecedented dev ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.