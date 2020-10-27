Three Killed by Armenian Strikes in Azerbaijani Barda District - Presidential Aide

Two adults and one child died as a result of a rocket strike by Armenian forces on the Barda district of Azerbaijan, an aide to Azerbaijani president said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Two adults and one child died as a result of a rocket strike by Armenian forces on the Barda district of Azerbaijan, an aide to Azerbaijani president said Tuesday.

"As a result of Armenia's treacherous rocket strike on Azerbaijan's Barda area, three civilians are killed and 10 are seriously wounded, including women and children," Khikmet Khadzhiev said on Twitter, adding that there was on child among the killed.