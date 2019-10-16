UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, Dozens Children Wounded In Taliban Truck Blast

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 01:23 PM

Three killed, dozens children wounded in Taliban truck blast

At least three people were killed and about 20 children wounded when a Taliban truck bomb detonated near a rural police station and partially destroyed a nearby religious school, Afghan officials said

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :At least three people were killed and about 20 children wounded when a Taliban truck bomb detonated near a rural police station and partially destroyed a nearby religious school, Afghan officials said.

The early morning attack happened in Alishing district in eastern Laghman province, said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

"Three people including two security forces were killed and 27 were wounded," he added.

According to Asadullah Daulatzai, spokesman for the provincial governor, the bomb exploded outside a police station and severely damaged a nearby madrassa, or religious school.

"The students were wounded by flying glass," he said, adding about 20 students were hurt.

Ezatullah, an injured 10-year-old, said the blast was "huge and loud".

Six police officers were wounded in the attack.

The Taliban later claimed responsibility for the blast in a statement sent to media, saying the bomb killed dozens of Afghan security forces.

