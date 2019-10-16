UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, Dozens Injured As Bomb Blast Hits East Afghanistan - Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:28 PM

Three Killed, Dozens Injured as Bomb Blast Hits East Afghanistan - Interior Ministry

Three people, including two police officers, were killed in eastern Afghanistan after a car bomb blast hit Laghman province on Wednesday, the Interior Ministry said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Three people, including two police officers, were killed in eastern Afghanistan after a car bomb blast hit Laghman province on Wednesday, the Interior Ministry said.

"A car bomb blast in Laghman province, the Alisheng district, this morning left two Afghan police officers and one civilian killed.

Thirty civilians were injured," the ministry's spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, wrote on Twitter.

According to the TOLO news broadcaster, the blast broke out near a police headquarters.

The situation in Afghanistan has been tense for decades amid the insurgency of the radical Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Even though the United States and the Taliban started negotiating foreign troop withdrawal last year, the peace talks broke down this September, prompting more bloodshed.

