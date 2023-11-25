Open Menu

Three Killed In Fire In Eastern India's Bihar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Three killed in fire in eastern India's Bihar

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) At least three persons died and two were seriously injured when fire broke out in a two-storey residential building in India's eastern state of Bihar, a local administration official said.

The incident occurred in the state's Motihari district.

The two persons who suffered from serious burn injuries were admitted to a local hospital. Media reports said a short circuit led to the fire, and it has been extinguished.

