NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) At least three persons died and two were seriously injured when fire broke out in a two-storey residential building in India's eastern state of Bihar, a local administration official said.

The incident occurred in the state's Motihari district.

The two persons who suffered from serious burn injuries were admitted to a local hospital. Media reports said a short circuit led to the fire, and it has been extinguished.