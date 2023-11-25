Open Menu

Three Killed In Fire Near Paris

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Three killed in fire near Paris

Bobigny, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) A fire broke out Saturday in a building in a northern Paris suburb, killing three people and injuring eight, including a child who is in critical condition, officials said.

Police said the fire started at 2:00 am (0100 GMT) on the ground floor of the building in Stains, an immigrant-majority town about 15 kilometers (nine miles) from Paris.

Twenty-four fire engines and 88 firefighters battled to douse the blaze and one fireman was slightly injured.

The other residents of the building were evacuated and given shelter in a sports hall. An inquiry has been launched into the cause of the fire.

