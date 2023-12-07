Open Menu

Three Killed In Las Vegas University Shooting

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Three people were killed and another seriously injured by a gunman who was shot dead by police at a US university on Wednesday.

The incident at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, a short distance from the gambling hub's tourist-packed Strip, was the latest in the United States, where gun violence is a part of the fabric of daily life.

"Three of the victims are confirmed deceased," Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill told a press conference.

He said a fourth victim had been critically injured by the shooting but that condition later upgraded to stable.

US President Joe Biden in a statement decried the latest "horrific act of gun violence" to terrorize a college campus.

Police responded "within minutes" to reports of an active shooter at 11:45 am (1945 GMT), McMahill told a press conference.

Two officers "immediately engaged the suspect in a shootout" and the suspect "was struck and is deceased at this time," said university police chief Adam Garcia.

The incident began as an outdoor gathering of students was taking place.

"Students were playing games and eating food, there were tables set up for them to build Legos," said McMahill.

"If it hadn't been for the heroic actions of one of those police officers who responded, there could have been countless additional lives taken."

Police did not provide any further information on the identities of the victims or gunman, and are in the process of notifying next-of-kin.

