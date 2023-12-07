Open Menu

Three Killed In Las Vegas University Shooting

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Three people were killed and another critically injured in a shooting at a Las Vegas university on Wednesday, police said, with the suspect also dead.

The incident at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, a short distance from the gambling hub's tourist-packed Las Vegas Strip, was the latest in the United States, where gun violence is a part of the fabric of daily life.

"According to our investigators at the scene, we have three deceased victims and one additional victim in critical condition at a local hospital," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote on social media.

"The suspect in this #ActiveShooter incident is also deceased."

Police said they had responded to calls around midday (2000 GMT) and indicated that officers had engaged a suspect on the campus, where gunshots rang out in at least two locations.

