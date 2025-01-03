Three Killed In Latest Russian, Ukrainian Attacks
Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 10:33 PM
Russian attacks in Ukraine killed two people on Friday, while a Ukrainian mortar strike on a Russian border village left one person dead, local officials in both countries said
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Russian attacks in Ukraine killed two people on Friday, while a Ukrainian mortar strike on a Russian border village left one person dead, local officials in both countries said.
Both sides have escalated their attacks through the first weeks of winter, including a Russian strike targeting central Kyiv in the early hours of New Year's Day that killed two.
"One person killed and four wounded in enemy air attack on Kyiv region," Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of the region, which surrounds the capital, said on social media Friday.
He said a truck driver had been killed after he was hit by falling debris from a Russian drone that had been shot down.
Wreckage also fell on a house, wounding three -- including a 16-year-old boy and his father.
A Russian rocket attack on Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region killed a pensioner and left his wife hospitalised, governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.
Also on Friday, the Russian governor of the Bryansk region said a Ukrainian attack on a village close to the border killed one civilian.
Despite the fighting, many residents in both Russia and Ukraine remain living in villages close to the front lines that regularly come under attack.
The Ukrainian air force said Russia launched a total of 93 drones in its latest overnight attack. It said 60 attack drones and 26 decoy-style drones were downed or "lost" -- either shot down or disabled by electronic interceptors.
Downed drones also fell on two districts of Kyiv, but there were no injuries, the city mayor said.
Recent Stories
Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Kha ..
Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on tribunal's order
Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik
MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO
Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss future cooperation
Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan
ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversary today
Five wanted in triple murder netted
NA speaker calls Pakistan’s UNSC seat a diplomatic milestone
PEC launches Young Engineers National Forum to empower future leaders
ADB, SECP collaborate to enhance gender diversity in non-banking Sector
More Stories From World
-
Three killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks28 seconds ago
-
French prison hostage-taker surrenders3 minutes ago
-
China says 2024 was its hottest year on record3 minutes ago
-
Visiting French FM calls for 'political solution' with Syria Kurds3 minutes ago
-
Top European diplomats urge inclusive transition in Syria visit3 minutes ago
-
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel3 minutes ago
-
Republican speaker, Trump face test in Congress leadership fight3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan issues visas to 94 Indian Pilgrims for visiting Shadani Darbar3 minutes ago
-
Poland bars Hungarian envoy from EU presidency opening3 hours ago
-
British novelist David Lodge dies aged 893 hours ago
-
Rockets fired from Gaza as Israeli strikes kill 12, rescuers say3 hours ago
-
Djokovic Australian Open preparations take hit with loss to Opelka4 hours ago