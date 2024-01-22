Open Menu

Three Killed In Road Accident In Eastern Indonesia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Three killed in road accident in eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Three were killed after two motorcycles collided on a highway in the Indonesian regency of Mamuju in West Sulawesi province on Sunday evening, police told local media on Monday.

The crash took place in Tapalang at around 9:30 p.m.

local time, Tapalang Police chief Mino said, adding that the two motorcycle riders were speeding before the collision occurred.

Two people died on the spot, while the other one passed away on the way to the hospital.

Police have evacuated the vehicles and will continue their investigation into the cause of the accident.

Deadly road accidents, often caused by bad road conditions, reckless driving and overloading, are frequently reported in the Southeast Asian country.

More Stories From World