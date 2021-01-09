Three killed in Russia mid-air collision

(@FahadShabbir)

Saint Petersburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Two light aircraft collided mid-air near Saint Petersburg on Friday killing three people, Russian investigators said.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said that a light aircraft made by the Piper manufacturer collided with another light aircraft carrying only a pilot.

It added that the Piper aircraft had taken off from an airstrip in the village of Gostilitsy, around 55 kilometres (35 miles) outside the city of Saint Petersburg.

"Two passengers and the pilot of the light-engine Piper aircraft died from their injuries on the spot," the Investigative Committee's branch in the northwestern Leningrad region, which includes Saint Petersburg, said in a statement.

"The pilot of the second aircraft was taken to the hospital," it added.

In a statement the Saint Petersburg-based Leningrad-Finnish transport prosecutor's office said that both aircraft -- a Piper 28 and a Cessna 150 -- were conducting training flights.

It said that the collision occurred one minute after the Piper plane took off and that the Cessna plane suffered only minor damage and was able to land.

It added that the pilot flying the Cessna was not injured.

Video published by the Investigative Committee Friday evening showed the Piper plane's wreckage spread out over a snowy field.

The Investigative Committee said it would be opening a criminal case into violation of air traffic safety rules resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence.

Russia was once notorious for plane accidents but its air traffic safety record has improved in recent years.

The last major accident was in May 2019 when a Sukhoi Superjet belonging to national carrier Aeroflot crash-landed and burst into flames at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, killing 41 people.

The plane, bound for the Arctic city of Murmansk, had turned around after being struck by lightning, bounced on the runway while landing and caught fire.