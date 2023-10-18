Three killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

Zaporizhzhia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Russian overnight strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions killed at least three people on Wednesday morning, Ukrainian officials said.

Two were killed in a missile strike that hit a residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, the local governor said, and a 31-year-old woman was killed in a strike on a town just outside the city of Dnipro, Ukraine's internal affairs minister Igor Klymenko said.

Zaporizhzhia governor Yuriy Malashko said Russia "launched six missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia city" between 1:33 am and 1:48 am (2233 and 2248 GMT Tuesday).

"I am at the scene where the S-300 missile hit a residential building. As of now, we have confirmation of two dead, three wounded who were taken to medical facilities and two wounded who were treated on the spot. Three people are considered missing," Malashko said in an interview with a Ukrainian tv station.

Emergency services said the strike in Zaporizhzhia destroyed the building's third to fifth floors. Photos showed a crater in the upper floors and a collapsed facade.

"The apartment was badly damaged. The part facing the street is not there at all.

There are two rooms on the other side and there is nothing left at all," 41-year-old Tetyana, who owns a third-floor flat in the building and was not home at the time of the strike, told AFP.

Residents said they were worried for the fate of at least one more couple who lived on the fifth floor.

Governor Malashko said three people were still missing.

In Dnipropetrovsk, interior minister Klymenko said a 31-year-old woman was killed and four were injured in an attack that destroyed eight buildings.

"Russia once again struck the civilian population," he said in a post on Telegram.

There was no information on what weapon was used.

Wednesday's attacks come a day after Ukraine announced that it had used US long-range ATACMS missiles against Russia for the first time, without providing further details, while Kyiv's special forces claimed responsibility for destructive strikes on airfields in Russian-held territory.

Separately, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday it had intercepted 28 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions.