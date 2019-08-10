UrduPoint.com
Three Killed In Shelling Between Yemen's Separatists, Gov't Forces In Aden - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Three people were killed and 13 others injured in artillery shelling between the forces of Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) and government troops in Aden, the seat of the country's internationally-recognized authorities, on Friday, a source told Sputnik.

The comment comes as fighting between separatists and government forces in Aden has entered its third day.

"Mortar shells hit residential areas in Dar Sad district in northern Aden, killing three people, including a child, and injuring 10 others," the source in local authorities said.

The source added that three civilians were injured in a separate incident when a shell hit an area near a bank in the city's Sheikh Othman district.

Meanwhile, a source in a military hospital told Sputnik that, since the start of the clashes in Aden, at least eight people were killed and 61 others injured.

