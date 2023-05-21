UrduPoint.com

Three Killed In Shooting At Bar In Kansas City - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) Three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at the Klymax Lounge in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday morning, local media reported, citing the police.

The police officers, who arrived at the scene about 1:30 p.m. local time (06:30 GMT), found five people hit by gunfire, Fox 4 reported, citing Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

Two of the victims died at the scene and the third died after taken to a hospital with another two injured survivors, the report said.

There have been over 190 cases of mass shooting in the US since the beginning of 2023, and more than 16,300 people have been killed as result of gun violence in the country since 2013, according to data provided by the Gun Violence Archive, a data collection and research group.

