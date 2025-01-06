Three Killed In Traffic Collision In C. Tunisia
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM
TUNIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Three people, including an infant, died and five others were wounded as two light vehicles collided on National Road 3 in central Tunisia's Sidi Bouzid province, the Tunisian Civil Protection said Sunday evening.
"The bodies of two adults were recovered from inside a vehicle, and an infant was confirmed dead on the spot," it said in a statement, without mentioning the time of the incident.
The injured, including two in critical condition, had been transferred to a local hospital for treatment, it added.
Tunisia has one of the world's highest rates of traffic accidents. Statistics from the Tunisian National Traffic Observatory showed that 5,600 traffic accidents were recorded in the country throughout 2024, resulting in 1,161 deaths and 7,694 injuries.
Recent Stories
DEWA wins two accolades at 2024 International Innovation Awards
Great Arab Minds Award showcases success stories, inspires Arab Youth: Professor ..
Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning
PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers
Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC
FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
More Stories From World
-
Indonesia officially launches free meal program5 minutes ago
-
Electric car sales fall by 27.4% in Germany in 2024: data5 minutes ago
-
Three killed in traffic collision in C. Tunisia5 minutes ago
-
Over 260 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia35 minutes ago
-
Indian rebels roadside bomb kills nine troops35 minutes ago
-
Starmer slams 'lies and misinformation' after Musk criticism2 hours ago
-
Turkey says Syrian Kurdish fighters will be 'eliminated'2 hours ago
-
Russia says captured key town in eastern Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Tunisian passenger traffic in airports up 9.4 pct in 20242 hours ago
-
Australia's fatal light aircraft crashes claim 27 lives in 20242 hours ago
-
Kasatkina, Badosa roll into Adelaide second round as Vekic crashes2 hours ago
-
China held 671 marathons, road races in 20242 hours ago