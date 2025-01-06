Open Menu

Three Killed In Traffic Collision In C. Tunisia

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Three killed in traffic collision in C. Tunisia

TUNIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Three people, including an infant, died and five others were wounded as two light vehicles collided on National Road 3 in central Tunisia's Sidi Bouzid province, the Tunisian Civil Protection said Sunday evening.

"The bodies of two adults were recovered from inside a vehicle, and an infant was confirmed dead on the spot," it said in a statement, without mentioning the time of the incident.

The injured, including two in critical condition, had been transferred to a local hospital for treatment, it added.

Tunisia has one of the world's highest rates of traffic accidents. Statistics from the Tunisian National Traffic Observatory showed that 5,600 traffic accidents were recorded in the country throughout 2024, resulting in 1,161 deaths and 7,694 injuries.

