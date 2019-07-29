UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed In US Festival Shooting, Suspected Gunman Dead

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 03:00 PM

Three killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead

Three people were killed and at least 15 others injured in a shooting at a major food festival in California on Sunday, police said

Gilroy, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Three people were killed and at least 15 others injured in a shooting at a major food festival in California on Sunday, police said.

Officers confronted and shot dead the suspect "in less than a minute," said Scot Smithee, police chief of the city of Gilroy, 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Jose.

Police said it was "still an active crime scene" at the site of the three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival, one of the largest food festivals in the country.

A search for a possible second suspect was ongoing, Smithee said.

"We believe based on witness statements that there was a second individual involved in some way, we just don't know in what way," he told journalists.

Footage showed people fleeing in terror as shots rang out.

A witness named Julissa Contreras told NBC a white man in his 30s armed with a rifle opened fire indiscriminately.

"I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn't aiming at anyone specifically. It was just left to right, right to left," Contreras said, according to NBC.

"He definitely was prepared for what he was doing," she said.

Smithee said the suspect appeared to have entered the 50-acre festival site via a creek, using cutting equipment to breach the event's perimeter.

Metal detectors and bag searches were in place as part of "very tight security" at the festival, he said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police San Jose Man SITE Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Nine police officials injured in a road mishap in ..

8 seconds ago

Trial of Xinjiang-focused rights activist begins i ..

1 minute ago

Iran forces warned off UK warship during tanker se ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) hospital Islamabad observ ..

2 minutes ago

Bystander among three killed in France 'gang shoot ..

2 minutes ago

Zero tolerance policy being pursued against qualit ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.