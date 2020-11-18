Three Killed, One Wounded in Attack in Skies Over Damascus - SANA

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Three servicemen were killed and one was wounded in an attack in the skies over Damascus, Syria's SANA news agency reported citing a military source.

According to the source, Israeli forces opened rocket fire early on Wednesday, presumably from the direction of the Golan Heights. The Syrian air defense forces shot down a few rockets.