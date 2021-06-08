UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, Over Twenty Injured At Protest In Afghanistan's Northeast - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Three Killed, Over Twenty Injured at Protest in Afghanistan's Northeast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) At least three people were killed and more than twenty others were injured during a protest in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Badakhshan, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

Residents of the city of Faizabad, the provincial capital, took to the streets earlier in the day to protest against inadequate security measures in Badakhshan, as well as a lack of electricity and water in the city, the broadcaster reported.

The protest, however, turned into violent clashes with security forces. According to the governor's spokesman, Nek Mohammad Nazari, the demonstrators stormed the governor's office and threw stones and wood at law enforcement officers.

A video shared with TOLOnews that captures the protest showed some demonstrators being injured, with gunfire heard in the background.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Protest Governor Electricity Water Faizabad

Recent Stories

Namibia launches first ever space, science and tec ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's daily COVID-19 cases rise to multi-month ..

3 minutes ago

Thailand ramps up vaccination amid rising COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

Philippine manufacturing output recovers in April

3 minutes ago

Cambodia receives new batch of Chinese COVID-19 va ..

3 minutes ago

Desert Control joins in5’s alumni network after ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.