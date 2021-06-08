MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) At least three people were killed and more than twenty others were injured during a protest in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Badakhshan, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

Residents of the city of Faizabad, the provincial capital, took to the streets earlier in the day to protest against inadequate security measures in Badakhshan, as well as a lack of electricity and water in the city, the broadcaster reported.

The protest, however, turned into violent clashes with security forces. According to the governor's spokesman, Nek Mohammad Nazari, the demonstrators stormed the governor's office and threw stones and wood at law enforcement officers.

A video shared with TOLOnews that captures the protest showed some demonstrators being injured, with gunfire heard in the background.