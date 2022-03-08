UrduPoint.com

Three Killed, Three Children Wounded By Anti-personnel Mine North Of Kyiv: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Three killed, three children wounded by anti-personnel mine north of Kyiv: official

Three adults were killed and three children wounded when an anti-personnel mine exploded under their car on a road in the Chernigiv region north of Kyiv, Ukraine's ombudsman said Tuesday

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Three adults were killed and three children wounded when an anti-personnel mine exploded under their car on a road in the Chernigiv region north of Kyiv, Ukraine's ombudsman said Tuesday.

The adults died on the spot while the children were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries of varying severity.

It is believed to be the first time during the current fighting that civilians have been killed by a mine, ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova told AFP.

She said in a statement on the Telegram messaging service that the area of road they were travelling on near the village of Kolychivka had been covered with straw and rubbish to disguise the mines.

The mines were placed by Russian troops, she added.

Anti-personnel mines are sensitive enough to be triggered by people on foot, not just by vehicles, although the Ukrainians were in a car.

Denisova did not give details on how the mine was identified.

The rights official stressed that using anti-personnel mines against civilians is barred under international law.

A UN treaty agreed in Ottawa in 1997, which went into force two years later, banned anti-personnel mines. Ukraine signed the deal, but Russia and the United States did not.

Ukraine has been classed by international organisations as one of the countries with the largest amount of mines and other explosive devices contaminating its land, due to their use in the separatist conflict in the country's east that began in 2014.

In 2018, three children died and one was injured in a landmine blast while playing in an abandoned house in rebel-held east Ukraine.

The International Campaign to Ban Landmines and Cluster Munition Coalition last month said it "strongly condemned" the use of both types of weaponry in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for "an immediate end to their use".

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Ukraine Russia Vehicles Road Car Died Ottawa United States 2018

Recent Stories

WDD organised seminar on women empowerment

WDD organised seminar on women empowerment

45 seconds ago
 199 new corona cases confirm in KP

199 new corona cases confirm in KP

47 seconds ago
 Premier League suspends deal with Russian broadcas ..

Premier League suspends deal with Russian broadcaster

50 seconds ago
 Rashid Mahmood, an officer of Pakistan Administrat ..

Rashid Mahmood, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Service assigned charge of ..

5 minutes ago
 Father, son killed in road accident

Father, son killed in road accident

5 minutes ago
 China receives data from land observation satellit ..

China receives data from land observation satellite

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>