YAKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Three people were killed and three more injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a passenger minibus in the Siberian city of Yakutsk in Russia, a source in the Russian General Administration for Traffic Safety's regional branch told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a Mitsubishi Canter truck was reported to had crashed into a Toyota Hiace passenger minibus on a highway between the cities of Yakutsk and Vilyuysk in Russia's Siberia at about 11 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT).

"According to preliminary data, three people were injured and same as many were killed. The minibus with passengers was headed from Yakutsk to Vilyuysk. Unofficial data suggests that the driver of Toyota Hiace swerved across the line into oncoming traffic," the source said.

The Administration's press office said earlier that an investigation team had been sent to the accident site.