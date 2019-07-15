UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident In Russia's Yakutsk - Traffic Police Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:50 AM

Three Killed, Three Injured in Road Accident in Russia's Yakutsk - Traffic Police Source

YAKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Three people were killed and three more injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a passenger minibus in the Siberian city of Yakutsk in Russia, a source in the Russian General Administration for Traffic Safety's regional branch told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a Mitsubishi Canter truck was reported to had crashed into a Toyota Hiace passenger minibus on a highway between the cities of Yakutsk and Vilyuysk in Russia's Siberia at about 11 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT).

"According to preliminary data, three people were injured and same as many were killed. The minibus with passengers was headed from Yakutsk to Vilyuysk. Unofficial data suggests that the driver of Toyota Hiace swerved across the line into oncoming traffic," the source said.

The Administration's press office said earlier that an investigation team had been sent to the accident site.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Russia Driver Traffic Vilyuysk Yakutsk Same SITE From Toyota Mitsubishi

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French embassy&#039;s r ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

11 hours ago

Abdul Al Nuaimi, Noura Al Kaabi launch &quot;Cultu ..

11 hours ago

DSCD conducts survey on Sharjah Police performance

12 hours ago

New UAE space law in final publishing stage: Moham ..

12 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi clinch world endurance crown in Pol ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.