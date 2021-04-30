UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Kyrgyz Servicemen Killed, 22 Injured In Clashes With Tajikistan - Security Committee

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

Three Kyrgyz Servicemen Killed, 22 Injured in Clashes With Tajikistan - Security Committee

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Three Kyrgyz border patrol agents were killed and 22 others injured in the border conflict with Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz National Security Committee's State Border Guard Service told Sputnik on Friday.

"Three servicemen of the Boru special detachment of the National Security Committee's State Border Guard Service were killed in clashes with the Tajik side, 22 servicemen sustained injuries of differing levels of severity. The condition of two servicemen is assessed as grave," a spokesman for the Kyrgyz State Border Guard Service said.

The personnel extends condolences to families and friends of the victims, the spokesman continued.

"The border conflict resulted from a provocation by the Tajik side. On April 29, 2021, Tajik troops used squad weapons to fire shots at Kyrgyz border outposts and frontier posts. Also, the Tajik side shelled Tort-Kocho and Chir-Dobo areas of Batken region's Batken district from Mi-24 helicopter," the border guard service continued.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Tajikistan April Border From

Recent Stories

POL Prices may go up again on May 1st

3 minutes ago

POL Prices may go up again on May 1st

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 131 more lives in Pakistan during ..

13 minutes ago

OPPO F19 Pro Crystal Silver Limited Eid Edition ma ..

15 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi attends graduation of certified r ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.