Three Large Companies in Madrid Open COVID-19 Vaccination Sites - Employers' Association

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Three large companies in Madrid - Accion, Banco Santander, and El Corte Ingles - began on Monday to vaccinate people against COVID-19, said the Spanish Confederation of Employers' Organizations (CEOE), which has concluded an agreement with the local government.

"These three large vaccination centers will have the capacity to administer between 25,000-30,000 vaccines a week. In other words, they will be able to administer about 250,000 vaccines during two summer months," CEOE reported.

Employees of these companies will be vaccinated at these facilities during the first two days of the campaign; and later the vaccination centers will be open to the public through a special public network system.

This system, promoted by the CEOE, called "Plan Sumamos. Salud + Economia," was previously employed in Valencia. More than fifty companies have immunized about 35,000 people there since June 7, the employers' organization said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in Spain stands at 80,911, and the number of detected COVID-19 cases is almost 4 million.