UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Large Companies In Madrid Open COVID-19 Vaccination Sites - Employers' Association

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:55 PM

Three Large Companies in Madrid Open COVID-19 Vaccination Sites - Employers' Association

Three large companies in Madrid - Accion, Banco Santander, and El Corte Ingles - began on Monday to vaccinate people against COVID-19, said the Spanish Confederation of Employers' Organizations (CEOE), which has concluded an agreement with the local government

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Three large companies in Madrid - Accion, Banco Santander, and El Corte Ingles - began on Monday to vaccinate people against COVID-19, said the Spanish Confederation of Employers' Organizations (CEOE), which has concluded an agreement with the local government.

"These three large vaccination centers will have the capacity to administer between 25,000-30,000 vaccines a week. In other words, they will be able to administer about 250,000 vaccines during two summer months," CEOE reported.

Employees of these companies will be vaccinated at these facilities during the first two days of the campaign; and later the vaccination centers will be open to the public through a special public network system.

This system, promoted by the CEOE, called "Plan Sumamos. Salud + Economia," was previously employed in Valencia. More than fifty companies have immunized about 35,000 people there since June 7, the employers' organization said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in Spain stands at 80,911, and the number of detected COVID-19 cases is almost 4 million.

Related Topics

Santander Valencia Madrid Spain June Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Publishers Association highlights startup ..

14 minutes ago

One dead, 33 injured from Bangkok factory explosio ..

4 minutes ago

Development schemes would change fate of people of ..

4 minutes ago

Africa suffers record number of Covid cases

4 minutes ago

PDWP approves education schemes worth Rs1,557.428 ..

14 minutes ago

PTI to sweep next elections on basis of its perfor ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.