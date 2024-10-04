Open Menu

Three Lebanese Hospitals Suspend Services Amid Israeli Bombing

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 08:24 PM

Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing

Three hospitals in Lebanon including one on the outskirts of Beirut's southern suburbs announced Friday the suspension of work, amid ongoing Israeli bombardment

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Three hospitals in Lebanon including one on the outskirts of Beirut's southern suburbs announced Friday the suspension of work, amid ongoing Israeli bombardment.

Also Friday, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged the international community to pressure Israel "to allow rescue and relief teams to reach bombed sites and allow them to move" casualties, after more than 40 emergency personnel were killed in recent days.

Sainte Therese Hospital on the edge of Beirut's southern suburbs reported "huge damage" and said "Israeli warplanes' targeting.

.. the vicinity" of the facility on Thursday "led to the halt of hospital services", in a statement carried by the official National news Agency (NNA).

South Lebanon's Mais al-Jabal hospital on the border with Israel announced "the halt to work of all departments", citing factors including "enemy targeting of the hospital" since last October and problems for supply lines and staff access.

