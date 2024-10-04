Three Lebanese Hospitals Suspend Services Amid Israeli Bombing
Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 08:24 PM
Three hospitals in Lebanon including one on the outskirts of Beirut's southern suburbs announced Friday the suspension of work, amid ongoing Israeli bombardment
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Three hospitals in Lebanon including one on the outskirts of Beirut's southern suburbs announced Friday the suspension of work, amid ongoing Israeli bombardment.
Also Friday, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged the international community to pressure Israel "to allow rescue and relief teams to reach bombed sites and allow them to move" casualties, after more than 40 emergency personnel were killed in recent days.
Sainte Therese Hospital on the edge of Beirut's southern suburbs reported "huge damage" and said "Israeli warplanes' targeting.
.. the vicinity" of the facility on Thursday "led to the halt of hospital services", in a statement carried by the official National news Agency (NNA).
South Lebanon's Mais al-Jabal hospital on the border with Israel announced "the halt to work of all departments", citing factors including "enemy targeting of the hospital" since last October and problems for supply lines and staff access.
Recent Stories
Tareen highlights commitment to quality education in Southern Punjab
Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, business activity in Pakistan
Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review security arrangements
164th PESSI governing body meeting held
Quetta Administration takes concrete step to prevent Congo virus
Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is taking practical steps to bring the Muslim Ummah close ..
Farmers to submit data for tube-wells solarization in Quetta
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
Oil extends gains, jobs report lifts Wall Street
ECP adjourns tribunal change case till Oct 9
SIDB KP notifies Rs.36000 minimum wage
More Stories From World
-
Mauritius to hold legislative election on November 101 hour ago
-
Afghan women can seek refugee status based on nationality, gender: EU top court1 hour ago
-
US hiring soars past expectations with 254,000 jobs added: govt2 hours ago
-
Indian woman dies of heart attack after receiving fake call of her daughter’s arrest3 hours ago
-
UK's Starmer hails 'landmark' carbon capture funding3 hours ago
-
Beijing 'firmly opposes' EU tariffs against Chinese EVs3 hours ago
-
Bosnia floods kill 14 people3 hours ago
-
Russia calls for West to lift sanctions on Afghanistan4 hours ago
-
Taiwan cleans up after Typhoon Krathon batters south5 hours ago
-
'A man provides': Ukrainian miners send families away as Russia advances5 hours ago
-
Khamenei says Iran's allies 'will not back down' in war with Israel2 hours ago
-
EU states greenlight extra tariffs on EVs from China5 hours ago