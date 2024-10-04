Open Menu

Three Lebanese Hospitals Suspend Services Amid Israeli Bombing

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 10:59 PM

Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing

Three hospitals in Lebanon announced Friday the suspension of work amid ongoing Israeli bombardment, while Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers said 11 personnel were killed in Israeli raids in south Lebanon

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Three hospitals in Lebanon announced Friday the suspension of work amid ongoing Israeli bombardment, while Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers said 11 personnel were killed in Israeli raids in south Lebanon.

Also Friday, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged the international community to pressure Israel "to allow rescue and relief teams to reach bombed sites and allow them to move" casualties, with several dozen emergency personnel killed in recent days.

Sainte Therese Hospital on the edge of Beirut's southern suburbs reported "huge damage" and said "Israeli warplanes' targeting... the vicinity" of the facility on Thursday "led to the halt of hospital services", in a statement carried by the official National news Agency (NNA).

South Lebanon's Mais al-Jabal hospital on the border with Israel announced "the halt to work of all departments", citing factors including "enemy targeting of the hospital" since last October and problems for supply lines and staff access.

The comment also came in a statement on the NNA.

The director of south Lebanon's Marjayoun governmental hospital, Mouenes Kalakesh, told AFP that "an Israeli air strike targeted ambulances at the main entrance to the hospital", killing paramedics who were bringing wounded to the facility.

The Islamic Health Committee emergency service, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, said seven emergency personnel died in "direct Zionist aggression on emergency teams" at the Marjayoun hospital, with four others killed in two attacks elsewhere in south Lebanon.

- No anaesthesiologist -

Kalakesh said that his facility "had been providing medical services since the beginning of the war, but staff shortages and today's bombardment have forced the closure of the hospital," located less than 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border.

The Marjayoun hospital had been operating "for four days without an anaesthesiologist and laboratory specialists, because many people have fled", Kalakesh said.

Earlier Friday, Hezbollah said an Israeli strike killed a rescuer at the site of an overnight air raid in south Beirut.

On Thursday, Lebanon's health minister Firass Abiad said 97 rescuers had been killed since Hezbollah and Israel began fighting last October.

Among that number are more than 40 paramedics and firefighters killed by Israeli fire in just three days, he said.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Israel Died Beirut Lebanon SITE October Border All From

Recent Stories

Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governo ..

Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates

2 minutes ago
 Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotagin ..

Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotaging Russian plane

2 minutes ago
 World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday

World Teachers Day 2024 on Saturday

6 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms commitment to create high performing ..

PM reaffirms commitment to create high performing educational system in Pakistan

19 seconds ago
 Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

20 seconds ago
 UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang ..

UN 'horrified' as at least 70 killed in Haiti gang attack

22 seconds ago
CDNS attains Rs 205 billion mark in annual savings ..

CDNS attains Rs 205 billion mark in annual savings target

24 seconds ago
 DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities

DC visits BHU Kali Matti to inspect facilities

26 seconds ago
 ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bric ..

ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bricks

56 seconds ago
 AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion p ..

AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion policy soon

58 seconds ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign agai ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering

59 seconds ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese Ambassador discuss strategic ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese Ambassador discuss strategic initiatives

1 minute ago

More Stories From World