UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Lebanese Soldiers Killed In Hunt For 'terrorist': Army

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 01:22 PM

Three Lebanese soldiers killed in hunt for 'terrorist': army

The Lebanese army said three of its troops were killed and another wounded while attempting to arrest a suspected "terrorist" at his north Lebanon home

Beirut (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lebanese army said three of its troops were killed and another wounded while attempting to arrest a suspected "terrorist" at his north Lebanon home.

"While raiding the house of a wanted terrorist in the Mount Beddawi-Minyeh area, a military intelligence patrol was hit by gunfire and hand grenades," the army said in a statement late Sunday.

"Three soldiers were killed and another was seriously wounded," it added, saying that the army was chasing the perpetrators.

It did not say whether it had arrested the suspect or give any details on his identity.

Local media reports said that the army had been chasing a militant cell known as the Khalid al-Tallawi group, believed to be behind the August 21 murder of two police officers and the son of the mayor of Kaftoun village in north Lebanon.

Police had already arrested a suspect the day after the murders took place, in the Beddawi camp for Palestinian refugees near the northern port city of Tripoli.

lar/ho/par

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Army Police Tripoli Lebanon August Sunday Media Refugee

Recent Stories

Imran Khan absent as implications of gang-rape mak ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Eyes New Draft Law Requiring Migrants to Ob ..

1 minute ago

Iran says AFC tournament TV rights cut due to 'san ..

1 minute ago

Gunmen kill man in Haranai

1 minute ago

Yemeni Military Officers Killed in Clashes With Ho ..

16 minutes ago

NLCC surveys 195,573 hectares of land under anti-l ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.