Three Locomotives, Car Derailed as 2 Freight Trains Collide in St. Petersburg - Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Three locomotives and an empty rail car derailed after two freight trains collided in St. Petersburg's Frunzensky District, the press service of the city's branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that one person was hospitalized as a result of the accident.

The accident took place earlier in the day on the tracks of the Kupchinskaya station of the Oktyabrskaya railroad. It was initially reported that two electric locomotives and an empty gondola car had derailed due to the collision. The city's emergency services said earlier that the movement of passenger trains was organized on a reserve route.

According to the St. Petersburg office of the Emergencies Ministry, "as a result of the collision of two freight trains � cars number 58 and 33 � three locomotives and one empty gondola car derailed."

Medical workers examined two people at the scene, and one of them was hospitalized with a closed head injury and a bruised chest. The second, who presumably has a hypertensive crisis remained at the scene.

The North-Western transport prosecutor's office, in turn, said that no oil spill was reported following the accident.