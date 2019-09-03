An explosion occurred in a residential house in the district of Wilrijk near the Belgian city of Antwerp, destroying three low-rise buildings, the city police said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) An explosion occurred in a residential house in the district of Wilrijk near the Belgian city of Antwerp, destroying three low-rise buildings, the city police said on Tuesday.

"The explosion in Wilrijk destroyed three buildings.

Emergency services are working at the scene. There are several injured, and people still remain under the rubble. One has already been recovered," the police said in a statement.

The explosion occurred around 12.20 local time (10.20 GMT). It might have been caused by a gas leak during construction work in one of the buildings, the police added.