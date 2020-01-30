Three Major US Airlines Suspend Flights Between US, China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Delta, United and American Airlines are temporarily suspending the number of flights between the United States and China due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, company officials told Sputnik.

"Delta is temporarily reducing the number of weekly flights it operates between the United States and China due to significantly reduced customer demand prompted by global health concerns related to coronavirus," the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Delta is reducing the number of flights from 42 weekly flights to about 21 weekly flights, the release said. This new schedule will go into effect from February 6 through April 30, the release added.

A United Airlines spokesperson told Sputnik they are suspending 24 flights from February 1-8 due to a significant decline in demand for travel to China. The spokesperson said the company will monitor the situation as it develops and will adjust its schedule as needed.

An American Airlines spokesperson told Sputnik that 96 flights will be suspended from February 9 through March 27, however, the airline will continue flights to China from the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas and from the Los Angeles International Airport to Hong Kong.

Earlier on Wednesday, a number of major airlines announced they were suspending flights to China. Among them, British Airways, Iberia and Lufthansa Group - comprising Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines - announced that all their services to China would be grounded until February 9.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December. The virus has since spread within China and to at least 18 other countries. So far, there are about 6,000 confirmed cases in China alone and 133 people there have died after contracting the virus.