Three Malian Servicemen Dead, 12 Injured In Attack By Militants - Armed Forces

Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:20 PM

Three Malian Servicemen Dead, 12 Injured in Attack by Militants - Armed Forces

Three Malian servicemen have died and other 12 others were wounded during an attack by militants in central Mali, the Malian Armed Forces (FAM) announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Three Malian servicemen have died and other 12 others were wounded during an attack by militants in central Mali, the Malian Armed Forces (FAM) announced on Friday.

According to the military, the attack took place on Thursday at the Konna-Douentza road.

"The FAM lost three people dead and 12 injured in that operation, and received considerable material damage," the military said in a statement.

The army air force launched an armed reprisal liquidating 20 members of armed terrorist groups, and destroying ten motorcycles and seizing two pick-up trucks.

