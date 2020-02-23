Three Malian Servicemen Killed in Terrorist Attack in Timbuktu - Military

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) As many as three Malian servicemen were killed and five others were injured as a result of a gunmen attack on a military headquarters in the Timbuktu region, the Malian Armed Forces said.

"Three soldiers were killed and five were injured in the terrorist attack on a military unit in the village of Bambara Maounde in the Timbuktu region in central Mali," the statement said.

Five wounded were taken to the nearest hospital. Military planes were sent to the area to regain control.