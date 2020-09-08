UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Members Of Belarus' Opposition Council Cross Border With Ukraine - Border Committee

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:20 AM

Three Members of Belarus' Opposition Council Cross Border With Ukraine - Border Committee

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the Belarusian opposition coordination council's presidium, and two more members of the council, Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov, crossed the border with Ukraine on Tuesday morning, a spokesman for the Belarusian State Border Committee told Sputnik.

On Monday, Kolesnikova's family filed a missing person report with the police after her disappearance.

"The three of them implemented needed procedures at the Aleksandrovka checkpoint at the border with Ukraine, after that they departed in the direction of Ukraine," Anton Bychkovsky said.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Border Family Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 8, 2020 in Pakistan

9 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

59 minutes ago

AED4.1 bn in credit facilities received by non-pro ..

10 hours ago

Adoption of national immunisation policy part of p ..

10 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

12 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.