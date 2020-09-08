Three Members of Belarus' Opposition Council Cross Border With Ukraine - Border Committee

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the Belarusian opposition coordination council's presidium, and two more members of the council, Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov, crossed the border with Ukraine on Tuesday morning, a spokesman for the Belarusian State Border Committee told Sputnik.

On Monday, Kolesnikova's family filed a missing person report with the police after her disappearance.

"The three of them implemented needed procedures at the Aleksandrovka checkpoint at the border with Ukraine, after that they departed in the direction of Ukraine," Anton Bychkovsky said.