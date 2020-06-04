Three Men Arrested on Terrorism Charges for Inciting Violence During Protests in Las Vegas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Three men who allegedly incited violence during anti-racism protests in the US city of Las Vegas have been arrested on terrorism charges, the US Attorney's Office in District of Nevada said in a press release.

"... Three alleged members of the 'Boogaloo' movement ” a term used by extremists to signify a coming civil war and/or collapse of society ” have been charged with violations of Federal and state law for conspiracy to cause destruction during protests in Las Vegas, and possession of an unregistered destructive device (specifically, an improvised incendiary device commonly known as a Molotov cocktail)," the statement issued on Wednesday read.

According to US Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich, the three men used peaceful demonstrations in Nevada, which erupted over African American man George Floyd's death in police custody, for their own radical agendas.

"Law enforcement is focused on keeping violence and destruction from interfering with free public expression and threatening lives," Trutanich said, as cited by the statement.

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee to the man's neck for over eight minutes as he was kept handcuffed face down on the street, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. In an official medical report, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the US state of Minnesota ruled Floyd's death a homicide. Since then, the United States has been rocked by violent protests against police brutality and racism.