UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Men Arrested On Terrorism Charges For Inciting Violence During Protests In Las Vegas

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 01:20 PM

Three Men Arrested on Terrorism Charges for Inciting Violence During Protests in Las Vegas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Three men who allegedly incited violence during anti-racism protests in the US city of Las Vegas have been arrested on terrorism charges, the US Attorney's Office in District of Nevada said in a press release.

"... Three alleged members of the 'Boogaloo' movement ” a term used by extremists to signify a coming civil war and/or collapse of society ” have been charged with violations of Federal and state law for conspiracy to cause destruction during protests in Las Vegas, and possession of an unregistered destructive device (specifically, an improvised incendiary device commonly known as a Molotov cocktail)," the statement issued on Wednesday read.

According to US Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich, the three men used peaceful demonstrations in Nevada, which erupted over African American man George Floyd's death in police custody, for their own radical agendas.

"Law enforcement is focused on keeping violence and destruction from interfering with free public expression and threatening lives," Trutanich said, as cited by the statement.

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee to the man's neck for over eight minutes as he was kept handcuffed face down on the street, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. In an official medical report, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the US state of Minnesota ruled Floyd's death a homicide. Since then, the United States has been rocked by violent protests against police brutality and racism.

Related Topics

Police Died Man George Las Vegas Minneapolis United States May From

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Strongly Condemns Mosque B ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality conducts 17,000 inspections i ..

23 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns bombing of mosque i ..

23 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack at mosque in K ..

38 minutes ago

China Eases Restrictions for Foreign Airlines Afte ..

38 minutes ago

DPRK warns S. Korea against sending anti-Pyongyang ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.