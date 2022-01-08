Three Men Convicted in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Sentenced to Life in Prison - US Judge

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) US Judge Timothy Walmsley on Friday sentenced the three men convicted with murdering black jogger Ahmaud Arbery to life in prison, two without the possibility of parole for their crimes.

The court sentenced Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael to life in prison without the possibility of parole and William Bryan to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

A jury in November found the three men guilty on charges including murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for shooting and killing Arbery after pursuing the jogger in their trucks in February, 2020.

The incident gained widespread attention after footage of the murder went viral in May 2020.

Arbery's parents during the sentencing hearing asked Walmsley to sentence the men to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the crime. The state also requested sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The men's lawyer unsuccessfully argued that the men should be given the possibility of parole and redemption. The minimum sentence for murder in the state of Georgia is life in prison. The men may file an appeal for their sentences to the court, Walmsley added.