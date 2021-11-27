UrduPoint.com

Three Men Dead, 4 Injured In Apartment Gunfire In US' Nashville - Police

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Three young men were killed and four people sustained non-life threatening injuries in a shooting at an apartment in Nashville in the southern US state of Tennessee, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said on Saturday.

"Homicide Unit detectives are investigating what led to gunfire inside a Torbett St. apartment Fri. @9:45 pm (03:45 a.m. GMT) that claimed the lives of 3 young men. 4 others inside the apt sustained non-life threatening injuries," the MNPD said on Twitter.

There were no signs of forced entry and the police recovered two guns at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

