Three Men Found Guilty For Plotting To Kidnap Michigan Governor - State Attorney General

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Three men have been found guilty on charges of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer as well as other government officials, state Attorney General Dana Nessel said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Three men have been found guilty on charges of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer as well as other government officials, state Attorney General Dana Nessel said on Wednesday.

"The prosecution of these cases prevented horrific acts from taking the lives of innocent people," Nessel said in a press release. "Terrorist attacks and mass shootings are not spontaneous events, they are the result of planning, plotting and amassing resources in a build-up to violent acts."

Nessel said in the release that the quick actions of law enforcement saved lives and the prosecution is pleased the jury understood that.

"These defendants believed violence was an appropriate way to address an ideological grievance. Today's verdict sends a clear message they were wrong," Nessel added.

Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico were each convicted of gang membership - a felony offense that carries a sentence of 20 years in prison - for providing material support for terrorist acts and carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, the release said.

The trhree men were charged under Michigan's Anti-Terrorism Act of 2002 and arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a joint operation by state and Federal authorities last October, the release added.

The three were part of a plot that included targeting and killing or injuring law enforcement officers, threatening violence to incite a civil war and planning an attack on the state Capitol building and kidnapping government officials, including Whitmer, according to the release.

