Three Men Indicted in Fatal Shooting of Black Jogger in US State of Georgia - Court Docs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) A US grand jury has indicted three men for murder in connection to the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was shot and killed during a jog in a neighborhood in the state of Georgia in February, court documents revealed.

Gregory and Travis McMichael, a father and son, and William Bryan are facing nine charges related to Ahmaud's death, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony, the court documents showed on Wednesday.

On February 23, the McMichaels spotted Arbery jogging on a street and called the police to report a suspicious African American man who they thought could have been involved in recent burglaries in the area.

The video shows Arbery confronted by the McMichaels followed by a physical altercation with Travis McMichael, who shot him dead with a shotgun.

For two and a half months police and legal authorities in Glynn County took no action against the McMichaels.

On May 7, Georgia authorities arrested the McMichaels and charged them with felony murder. On May 21, Bryan, who filmed the incident, was also arrested and charged with felony murder. The McMichaels were not arrested until 74 days after their video of the killing went viral.