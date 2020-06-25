UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Men Indicted In Fatal Shooting Of Black Jogger In US State Of Georgia - Court Docs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 04:40 AM

Three Men Indicted in Fatal Shooting of Black Jogger in US State of Georgia - Court Docs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) A US grand jury has indicted three men for murder in connection to the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was shot and killed during a jog in a neighborhood in the state of Georgia in February, court documents revealed.

Gregory and Travis McMichael, a father and son, and William Bryan are facing nine charges related to Ahmaud's death, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony, the court documents showed on Wednesday.

On February 23, the McMichaels spotted Arbery jogging on a street and called the police to report a suspicious African American man who they thought could have been involved in recent burglaries in the area.

The video shows Arbery confronted by the McMichaels followed by a physical altercation with Travis McMichael, who shot him dead with a shotgun.

For two and a half months police and legal authorities in Glynn County took no action against the McMichaels.

On May 7, Georgia authorities arrested the McMichaels and charged them with felony murder. On May 21, Bryan, who filmed the incident, was also arrested and charged with felony murder. The McMichaels were not arrested until 74 days after their video of the killing went viral.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Man Bryan Georgia February May Criminals Court

Recent Stories

UAE announces completion of National Disinfection ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Finland di ..

2 hours ago

UN official lauds Sheikha Fatima&#039;s role in su ..

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

4 hours ago

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.