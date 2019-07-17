Three Men Stand Accused of Assassinating Maltese Journalist - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Three accused men will stand trial over the 2017 murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Malta Independent newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, Attorney General Peter Grech has signed the indictments against Vince Muscat, George Degiorgio and Alfred Degiorgio, who will now stand trial.

The accused allegedly made, planted and activated the explosive device that killed the journalist.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was considered the most important reporter in Malta, died in a car explosion in the Maltese hamlet of Bidnija in October 2017. She was investigating Maltese politicians connected to the Panama papers scandal.