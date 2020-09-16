Three Men Suspected of Plotting Attack on Riot Police Detained in Minsk- Interior Ministry

Three men who were allegedly planning to attack Belarusian police officers have been detained in Minsk, the country's Interior Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that one of the suspects took part in the anti-government riots and built barricades

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Three men who were allegedly planning to attack Belarusian police officers have been detained in Minsk, the country's Interior Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that one of the suspects took part in the anti-government riots and built barricades.

"All three were detained pending trial in an administrative case. The case files were transferred to the Investigative Committee for a legal assessment of their actions," the ministry's press service wrote on Telegram.

In the meantime, two other men were detained in the city of Brest for distributing leaflets with personal data of a local policeman and a judge.

"Late in the evening of August 13, officers of the Leninsky District Department of Internal Affairs in Brest detained red-handed two residents, who were pasting leaflets discrediting the honor and dignity of the police officer and the judge," the ministry said.

According to the press service, both men admitted their guilt, after which they were placed in a temporary detention center.

Mass anti-government rallies have been ongoing in Minsk and other cities across Belarus for over a month, as the opposition and its supporters do not agree with the official results of the August 9 election, which saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term.

The Minsk city council estimated on Wednesday the damage that the city has suffered due to the unrest at over $290,000.

"Since the beginning of unauthorized events, the damage has amounted to more than 750,000 Belarusian rubles. On average, it costs about 10,000 Belarusian rubles [around $4,000] a day. This amount grows exponentially after weekends and is about 20,000-30,000," Vladimir Lebed, the head of the city council's municipal services department, was quoted as saying by the state-run Belta news agency.

The official added that violators of public order are brought to administrative responsibility, and they pay fines and compensate for damage.