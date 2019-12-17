UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Men Suspected Of Plotting Terrorist Attack At Christmas Market In Vienna - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:29 PM

Three Men Suspected of Plotting Terrorist Attack at Christmas Market in Vienna - Reports

Three men are suspected of planning attacks at the Christmas market in Vienna, Salzburg and other European cities, Austrian newspaper Kurier reported on Tuesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Three men are suspected of planning attacks at the Christmas market in Vienna, Salzburg and other European cities, Austrian newspaper Kurier reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, one of the suspected attackers, identified as Sergo P., is already serving a three-year term in Austria's Hirtenberg prison for being a member of a terrorist organization. According to sources, he was planning to escape and then organize a series of attacks in European cities.

Two alleged accomplices of Sergo P. were detained last week and are now in custody, the newspaper said. They could have contacted the main suspect by phone, which is illegal.

However, their lawyers told the ORF broadcaster that the suspects were not related to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), and that the evidence against them was insufficient.

A report recently published by the Austrian Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism stated that the security situation in the country was less tense compared to that of other countries in Europe and the world. Nevertheless, the report also said that although there were no terrorist attacks in the country in 2018 and the number of people leaving Austria to fight in Syria and Iraq had decreased, Islamic terrorism still posed the greatest threat to security.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Syria Russia Europe Christmas Lawyers Iraq Salzburg Vienna Austria 2018 Market

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Italian Ambassador

46 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in Arab world in ‘National Trade ..

46 minutes ago

AJK govt moves for construction of shrines of myst ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Food Authority to arrange awareness worksho ..

2 minutes ago

Congo appeals for help after 150,000 hit by floods ..

2 minutes ago

Punajb Chief Minister seeks report on Gujranwala L ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.