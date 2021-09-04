UrduPoint.com

Three Migrants Dead In Boat Capsize Off French Guiana

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 02:22 PM

Three migrants dead in boat capsize off French Guiana

At least three people have died after a boat capsized off French Guiana carrying about 20 migrants travelling from Brazil to an illegal gold-mining site, local authorities said

Cayenne, Sept 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :At least three people have died after a boat capsized off French Guiana carrying about 20 migrants travelling from Brazil to an illegal gold-mining site, local authorities said.

The small wooden boat sank on August 28, but the incident was not reported until a survivor was spotted by a pleasure boat on Tuesday desperately clinging to a buoy in the Kourou channel in the French South American territory.

The Brazilian woman told rescuers she had been on a boat that had capsized after leaving the Brazilian town of Oiapoque, on the river border with French Guiana.

The boat "obviously came from Oiapoque with passengers (of Brazilian nationality) bound for an illegal gold mining site, according to the first statements collected," said the prosecutor in the French Guiana capital of Cayenne, Samuel Finielz.

"We can consider that there were around 20 people" on board, he told AFP late on Friday.

Air and sea rescue operations launched on Tuesday led to the discovery of three bodies and four survivors, he said.

The police chief in Oiapoque, Charles Correa, told AFP 25 people were on board, including a child of 15 and three crew members.

Finielz said an investigation has been opened into "aggravated manslaughter and human trafficking".

Related Topics

Police Died Kourou Cayenne Brazil SITE August Border Women Gold From

Recent Stories

'Hurricane Hannah', 'Paralympics Bolt' win more go ..

'Hurricane Hannah', 'Paralympics Bolt' win more gold as pandemic Games lauded

2 minutes ago
 Arab League Hopes Afghanistan Will Not Turn Into P ..

Arab League Hopes Afghanistan Will Not Turn Into Platform for Terrorists - Deput ..

2 minutes ago
 LAS Says Not Going to Mediate Talks Between Taliba ..

LAS Says Not Going to Mediate Talks Between Taliban, Other Forces in Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 UC secretary arrested over corruption

UC secretary arrested over corruption

35 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports one new locally transmitt ..

Chinese mainland reports one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

35 minutes ago
 Notorious dacoit killed during encounter with poli ..

Notorious dacoit killed during encounter with police

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.