Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Three migrants aboard a boat crammed with 209 people died on Monday as Spanish authorities rescued those aboard the vessel near the Canary Islands.

The bodies of two people were discovered during the operation 15 kilometres (nine miles) south of Tenerife, Spanish rescuers said. A third person died upon arrival on the island, a spokeswoman for the Spanish rescue service told AFP.

The people aboard included 154 men, 21 women and 34 minors, she said earlier. Twelve people were hospitalised.

No details were provided on the deceased. Those rescued were brought to the Los Cristianos port.

As controls have been tightened in the Mediterranean, the Canaries route has become a favourite in recent years for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa who head to Europe, most of them aboard overcrowded, barely seaworthy vessels.

Latest data from Spain's interior ministry show 23,537 migrants reached the Canaries between January 1 and October 15, a 79 percent increase over the same period in 2022.

The first fortnight of this month alone saw 8,561 arrivals -- a record for a two-week period since a previous migration crisis in 2006.