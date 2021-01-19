Three Migrants Found Alive by Greek Coast Guard After Missing Near Lesbos Island - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Greek Coast Guard found three man who went missing after jumping out of a migrant boat in distress while approaching the Greek island of Lesbos, the Ekathimerini newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, the migrants were detected in a coastal area in the south of the island during a search and rescue operation. The guard also found 24 more people and the body of one man.

An open sea vessel and a helicopter supported by two military speedboats were involved in the operation by the Coast Guard, the newspaper added.