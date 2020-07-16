UrduPoint.com
Three Militants Killed In Afghanistan's East After Attack On National Army Post - Official

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:12 PM

Three Militants Killed in Afghanistan's East After Attack on National Army Post - Official

Three militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in Afghanistan's eastern province of Paktia, in clashes that erupted after their attack on a post of the Afghan National Army (ANA), the chief of Paktia's Chamkani district told Sputnik on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Three militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in Afghanistan's eastern province of Paktia, in clashes that erupted after their attack on a post of the Afghan National Army (ANA), the chief of Paktia's Chamkani district told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to Abdul Rahman Zurmati, the militants conducted an attack on the ANA post located in the Noza Khola area last night. As the Afghan military retaliated, three militants were killed, including Qari Mudir, a member of the militants' military commission, and a Pakistani national.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

