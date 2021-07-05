UrduPoint.com
Three Million People In Moscow Received First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Three million people in Moscow have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday.

"It is extremely important to vaccinate in order to protect yourself and your loved ones, as well as work calmly and be in public places. Today we have reached the milestone of 3 million people vaccinated with the first component," the mayor said.

